Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Gentherm by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gentherm by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 39,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $65.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

About Gentherm

(Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.