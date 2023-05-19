Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brady were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Brady by 353.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 69,155 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter worth $2,262,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brady by 3.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brady in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $53.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $56.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

