Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 578,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after buying an additional 64,944 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In related news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DORM stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.80. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $119.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DORM. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

Featured Articles

