Swiss National Bank Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Renasant were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,271,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,181,000 after buying an additional 38,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,948,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,521,000 after acquiring an additional 133,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after acquiring an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Renasant by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,085,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Renasant by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 760,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,776,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

RNST stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.09. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other Renasant news, Director John Foy acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Foy acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $337,350. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

