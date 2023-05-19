Swiss National Bank Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Banner were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Banner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,243,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,861 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Insider Activity at Banner

Banner Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Banner news, Director John Clarence Pedersen bought 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Banner stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Featured Articles

