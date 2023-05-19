Swiss National Bank Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Omnicell by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -183.13, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.90. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $125.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

