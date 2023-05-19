Swiss National Bank Has $5.43 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $432,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 3.4 %

AEO stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Insider Activity

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,843.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,399.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

