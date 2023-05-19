Swiss National Bank Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.64 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 14.99%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

