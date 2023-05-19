Swiss National Bank Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

EVH opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.84 and a beta of 1.55. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,544,601.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,223,031.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,284 shares of company stock worth $16,995,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

