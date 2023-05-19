Swiss National Bank Increases Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,815 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,777,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TowneBank by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,720,000 after purchasing an additional 104,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TowneBank by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 333,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,283,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,598,000 after buying an additional 303,623 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOWN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

TowneBank stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.95. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

