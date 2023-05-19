Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rogers were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

In other Rogers news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $48,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.18. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $271.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Rogers had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $223.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

