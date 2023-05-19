Swiss National Bank Purchases 16,800 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 463.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

