Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Itron were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Itron by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Itron by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Itron by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $42,625.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $512,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $68.02 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

