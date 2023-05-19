Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,600 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,197,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,114,000 after buying an additional 133,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,218,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,983,000 after acquiring an additional 175,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,719,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,107,000 after purchasing an additional 178,233 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CL King downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

