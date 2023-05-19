Swiss National Bank Purchases 28,300 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,869,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,854 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 456.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 1,437,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 649,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 483.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 354,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 293,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $664,253,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $31,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,409,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,553,227.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,253,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,509,880 shares of company stock valued at $132,131,966 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $9.09 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,887.92% and a negative return on equity of 73.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

