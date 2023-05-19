Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,000 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Energizer were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 5,160.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The business had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.34%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

