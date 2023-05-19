Swiss National Bank Purchases 500 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in WD-40 by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in WD-40 by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 349,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WD-40 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $191.99 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $209.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.20 and a 200-day moving average of $173.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 75.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,992.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 168 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $30,085.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $273,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev bought 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $40,113.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,515.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

