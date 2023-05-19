Swiss National Bank Purchases 8,800 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 448,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 68,818 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,573,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $8.37 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.