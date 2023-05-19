Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,100 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,397 shares of the software’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after buying an additional 312,662 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 405.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,186 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 154,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock worth $215,947,000 after buying an additional 73,603 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

In other Altair Engineering news, CMO Amy Messano sold 519 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $33,132.96. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,615.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $36,935.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $33,132.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $785,615.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,301 shares of company stock worth $20,770,979. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altair Engineering Price Performance

ALTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $69.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -95.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.