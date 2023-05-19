Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $101.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

