Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in California Resources were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

CRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. TheStreet cut California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.35 million. Research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

