Swiss National Bank Sells 2,100 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Methanex were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Methanex by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Methanex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Methanex by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $42.51 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Methanex’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

