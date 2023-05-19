Swiss National Bank Sells 2,900 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arconic were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arconic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arconic by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 6.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

