Swiss National Bank Sells 4,100 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $47.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.03. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 808.22%. The company had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.09.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Stories

