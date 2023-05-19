Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMC. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Shares of AMC opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.80. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $954.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,231,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,640,211.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 64,238,599 shares of company stock valued at $101,534,792 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

