Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Synaptics by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $154.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synaptics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.