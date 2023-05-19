Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $139.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.