Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,306 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGP. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 14.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Resources Connection by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth $1,553,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $1,016,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $304,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resources Connection Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $517.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.71. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Stories

