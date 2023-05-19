Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,952 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETD opened at $27.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $695.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

