Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 875 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of REX stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

