Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLFS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 144.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 38.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

BLFS stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $945.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.84.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 4,290 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $97,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,287,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 4,290 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $97,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,287,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 2,086 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $47,456.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,178,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,836 shares of company stock worth $1,861,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

