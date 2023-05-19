The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,319 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.64 per share, with a total value of $48,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,530 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

