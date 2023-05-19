The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $69.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -23.55%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

