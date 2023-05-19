The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Sells $605,320.00 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $605,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,672,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,902,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ SMPL opened at $38.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.06.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. Research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on SMPL. UBS Group lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.