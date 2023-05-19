The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Sells $605,320.00 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $605,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,672,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,902,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $38.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. Research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth $4,972,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMPL. UBS Group lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.