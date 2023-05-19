The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 532.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 440.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 879,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after acquiring an additional 716,548 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 35,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Trade Desk stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 450.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 964,789 shares of company stock worth $58,349,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

