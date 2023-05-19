The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48,674 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

