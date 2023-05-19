Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 4,196 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 966.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

ADPT stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $893.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.21%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 22,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $194,264.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,581.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,767.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,339. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

