Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 45,437 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 45,437 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 7,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

