Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.75, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

