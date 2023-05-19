Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $1,514,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 386,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRB opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

