Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 147,136 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 357,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1,211.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 289,880 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $575.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

