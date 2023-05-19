Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LTC Properties were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 17.30 and a quick ratio of 17.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.08%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

