Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 155,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

