Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 11,299 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 95,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,145,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

