Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Park National were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth $842,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth $691,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Park National by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park National by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Park National

In related news, Director Dan Delawder acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.52 per share, with a total value of $62,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,712. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Park National Price Performance

Park National stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $151.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Park National had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Park National’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

