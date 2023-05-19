Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,021 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MFA Financial were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,956,000 after buying an additional 122,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 356.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 2,125,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MFA Financial by 113.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,131,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 108.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 1,052,573 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

MFA Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE:MFA opened at $10.79 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.63%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

