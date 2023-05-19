Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Insider Activity at Edgewell Personal Care

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at $601,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.