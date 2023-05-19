Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,173 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,182,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

NYSE DT opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 491.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

