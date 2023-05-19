Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 195.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $134.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.79. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

