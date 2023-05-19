Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.02 Million Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

